Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jan 13 to Jan 17, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 13 2,421 1,807 663 393 435 354 15 2,945 2,098 525 376 483 500 16 2,207 768 424 274 346 236 17 2,506 1,088 899 100 320 248 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,079 5,761 2,511 1,143 1,584 1,338 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 13 7,989 8,433 698 2,587 1,276 48 15 7,653 7,411 412 3,308 1,498 468 16 5,873 7,329 1,629 2,588 917 333 17 6,661 6,189 798 2,790 810 290 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,176 29,362 3,537 11,273 4,501 1,139 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 13 2,675 1,694 1,589 395 439 354 15 2,941 1,730 1,569 370 489 499 16 1,869 1,270 640 272 351 238 17 2,925 1,677 893 101 323 242 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,410 6,371 4,691 1,138 1,602 1,333 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 13 7,579 8,215 950 2,628 1,344 36 15 7,236 7,684 429 3,349 1,616 482 16 5,957 7,270 1,414 2,560 1,042 334 17 6,445 5,944 1,111 2,800 904 281 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27,217 29,113 3,904 11,337 4,906 1,133 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6891 rupees source RBI reference rate . (14-01-2014 being a holiday on account of Id-e-Milad)