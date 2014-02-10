Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jan 20 to Jan 24, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 20 1,228 675 158 188 312 274 21 2,108 1,029 1,002 331 107 150 22 2,191 1,402 366 211 129 137 23 2,085 1,175 303 89 252 197 24 2,582 1,830 553 213 348 253 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,194 6,111 2,382 1,032 1,148 1,011 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 20 4,269 2,964 592 3,051 891 42 21 6,849 8,329 609 3,103 1,633 72 22 6,078 6,503 417 3,429 869 53 23 5,711 6,648 1,412 3,261 1,011 570 24 7,498 6,514 1,235 2,963 993 508 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,405 30,958 4,265 15,807 5,397 1,245 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 20 811 1,058 462 190 317 275 21 2,786 1,586 871 329 113 149 22 2,826 823 822 212 137 137 23 2,049 1,228 745 90 255 199 24 2,038 1,793 1,521 213 332 235 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,510 6,488 4,421 1,034 1,154 995 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 20 4,163 2,545 541 3,033 854 33 21 6,765 8,895 628 3,085 1,636 63 22 6,256 7,168 369 3,429 881 45 23 5,756 6,771 1,244 3,243 1,011 562 24 7,333 6,785 1,306 3,028 972 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,273 32,164 4,088 15,818 5,354 1,203 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1930 rupees source RBI reference rate .