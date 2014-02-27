Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 03 to Feb 07, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 03 1,719 710 705 252 424 374 04 1,635 743 787 213 283 337 05 1,840 1,008 490 196 268 325 06 1,827 756 499 115 288 263 07 2,217 816 660 194 161 160 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,238 4,033 3,141 970 1,424 1,459 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 03 6,421 6,946 649 3,245 1,603 60 04 6,460 7,042 601 3,551 1,089 88 05 7,228 7,707 626 3,259 963 60 06 6,008 7,310 1,079 2,429 860 281 07 6,226 6,515 905 2,459 1,003 432 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 32,343 35,520 3,860 14,943 5,518 921 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 03 1,852 1,161 580 252 429 373 04 1,841 1,381 631 214 286 361 05 2,008 1,347 960 201 272 334 06 1,985 1,107 736 115 302 263 07 2,707 1,442 762 192 166 172 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,393 6,438 3,669 974 1,455 1,503 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 03 6,260 7,470 787 3,237 1,677 41 04 6,351 7,073 462 3,515 1,083 70 05 7,107 7,670 525 3,262 1,025 60 06 5,970 6,471 1,017 2,427 900 262 07 5,873 6,202 817 2,434 980 430 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,561 34,886 3,608 14,875 5,665 863 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9380 rupees source RBI reference rate .