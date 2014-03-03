Mar 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 10 to Feb 14, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 10 1,397 584 290 328 195 179 11 1,401 908 223 171 89 94 12 2,940 2,027 594 479 90 126 13 2,166 1,459 883 134 256 144 14 2,182 1,590 660 241 248 224 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,086 6,568 2,650 1,353 878 767 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 10 4,594 4,578 206 2,030 811 96 11 4,075 5,234 320 1,923 828 24 12 6,995 6,592 220 3,252 1,002 47 13 6,067 5,953 1,012 2,580 1,056 495 14 6,937 6,771 847 3,607 904 177 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,668 29,128 2,605 13,392 4,601 839 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 10 1,106 605 533 333 195 184 11 861 612 746 172 89 96 12 3,054 2,723 1,690 479 89 124 13 2,021 1,875 1,121 133 254 144 14 2,683 1,434 1,001 241 262 229 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,725 7,249 5,091 1,358 889 777 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 10 4,355 4,656 260 2,019 822 96 11 3,889 5,097 361 1,921 799 24 12 6,788 6,070 256 3,283 1,173 28 13 5,278 6,237 1,238 2,574 1,002 502 14 6,427 6,564 1,094 3,389 1,028 160 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26,737 28,624 3,209 13,186 4,824 810 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8605 rupees source RBI reference rate .