Mar 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 10 to Feb 14, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
10 1,397 584 290 328 195 179
11 1,401 908 223 171 89 94
12 2,940 2,027 594 479 90 126
13 2,166 1,459 883 134 256 144
14 2,182 1,590 660 241 248 224
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,086 6,568 2,650 1,353 878 767
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
10 4,594 4,578 206 2,030 811 96
11 4,075 5,234 320 1,923 828 24
12 6,995 6,592 220 3,252 1,002 47
13 6,067 5,953 1,012 2,580 1,056 495
14 6,937 6,771 847 3,607 904 177
----------------------------------------------------------------
28,668 29,128 2,605 13,392 4,601 839
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
10 1,106 605 533 333 195 184
11 861 612 746 172 89 96
12 3,054 2,723 1,690 479 89 124
13 2,021 1,875 1,121 133 254 144
14 2,683 1,434 1,001 241 262 229
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,725 7,249 5,091 1,358 889 777
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
10 4,355 4,656 260 2,019 822 96
11 3,889 5,097 361 1,921 799 24
12 6,788 6,070 256 3,283 1,173 28
13 5,278 6,237 1,238 2,574 1,002 502
14 6,427 6,564 1,094 3,389 1,028 160
----------------------------------------------------------------
26,737 28,624 3,209 13,186 4,824 810
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8605 rupees source RBI reference rate
.