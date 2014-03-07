Mar 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 17 to Feb 21, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 17 1,262 1,731 236 383 86 68 18 2,073 1,414 679 303 104 86 20 3,550 1,312 449 281 378 378 21 2,291 1,123 501 348 103 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,176 5,580 1,865 1,315 671 612 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 17 5,342 2,416 1,241 2,344 630 39 18 6,925 7,534 1,609 3,165 1,417 92 20 6,803 6,672 823 3,995 1,103 215 21 6,133 6,883 921 2,908 943 65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 25,203 23,505 4,594 12,412 4,093 411 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 17 1,076 1,481 839 390 75 49 18 3,260 1,254 1,000 303 100 91 20 2,845 1,518 1,229 279 381 397 21 2,384 1,220 1,040 341 119 78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,565 5,473 4,108 1,313 675 615 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 17 5,254 1,927 1,182 2,401 631 38 18 6,774 6,567 1,661 3,166 1,478 90 20 6,585 6,127 730 4,009 1,170 218 21 5,765 5,839 981 2,890 997 50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 24,378 20,460 4,554 12,466 4,276 396 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9850 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note: (19-02-2014 being a holiday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti)