Mar 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 17 to Feb 21, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
17 1,262 1,731 236 383 86 68
18 2,073 1,414 679 303 104 86
20 3,550 1,312 449 281 378 378
21 2,291 1,123 501 348 103 80
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,176 5,580 1,865 1,315 671 612
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
17 5,342 2,416 1,241 2,344 630 39
18 6,925 7,534 1,609 3,165 1,417 92
20 6,803 6,672 823 3,995 1,103 215
21 6,133 6,883 921 2,908 943 65
----------------------------------------------------------------
25,203 23,505 4,594 12,412 4,093 411
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
17 1,076 1,481 839 390 75 49
18 3,260 1,254 1,000 303 100 91
20 2,845 1,518 1,229 279 381 397
21 2,384 1,220 1,040 341 119 78
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,565 5,473 4,108 1,313 675 615
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
17 5,254 1,927 1,182 2,401 631 38
18 6,774 6,567 1,661 3,166 1,478 90
20 6,585 6,127 730 4,009 1,170 218
21 5,765 5,839 981 2,890 997 50
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,378 20,460 4,554 12,466 4,276 396
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9850 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note: (19-02-2014 being a holiday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti)