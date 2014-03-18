Mar 18 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 24 to Feb 28, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 24 2,532 2,027 275 193 256 231 25 3,268 2,592 1,362 208 356 303 26 3,422 1,834 1,207 233 766 748 28 4,380 1,660 1,144 226 467 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,602 8,113 3,988 860 1,845 1,811 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 24 5,554 5,780 374 2,713 1,355 68 25 6,895 6,916 1,047 3,385 1,762 74 26 7,125 7,102 1,438 2,457 3,423 67 28 7,200 10,766 1,086 4,130 2,138 169 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26,774 30,564 3,945 12,685 8,678 378 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 24 2,274 1,593 1,437 180 254 231 25 2,597 2,581 2,003 210 360 303 26 3,107 2,231 1,327 232 834 733 28 3,790 2,306 1,683 222 479 509 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,768 8,711 6,450 844 1,927 1,776 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 24 5,456 6,513 455 2,713 1,384 76 25 6,586 6,758 1,160 3,342 1,883 73 26 6,788 6,903 1,521 2,463 3,402 76 28 6,295 11,195 1,580 4,151 2,144 176 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 25,125 31,369 4,716 12,669 8,813 401 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5170 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note: (27-02-2014 being a holiday on account of Mahashivratri)