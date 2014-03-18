Mar 18 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 24 to Feb 28, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
24 2,532 2,027 275 193 256 231
25 3,268 2,592 1,362 208 356 303
26 3,422 1,834 1,207 233 766 748
28 4,380 1,660 1,144 226 467 529
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,602 8,113 3,988 860 1,845 1,811
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
24 5,554 5,780 374 2,713 1,355 68
25 6,895 6,916 1,047 3,385 1,762 74
26 7,125 7,102 1,438 2,457 3,423 67
28 7,200 10,766 1,086 4,130 2,138 169
----------------------------------------------------------------
26,774 30,564 3,945 12,685 8,678 378
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
24 2,274 1,593 1,437 180 254 231
25 2,597 2,581 2,003 210 360 303
26 3,107 2,231 1,327 232 834 733
28 3,790 2,306 1,683 222 479 509
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,768 8,711 6,450 844 1,927 1,776
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
24 5,456 6,513 455 2,713 1,384 76
25 6,586 6,758 1,160 3,342 1,883 73
26 6,788 6,903 1,521 2,463 3,402 76
28 6,295 11,195 1,580 4,151 2,144 176
----------------------------------------------------------------
25,125 31,369 4,716 12,669 8,813 401
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5170 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note: (27-02-2014 being a holiday on account of Mahashivratri)