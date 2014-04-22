Apr 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 10 to Mar 14, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 10 3,102 1,522 517 386 89 68 11 2,679 1,379 495 219 78 56 12 2,759 1,844 606 288 60 79 13 3,142 1,538 454 149 947 175 14 3,003 1,502 1,067 236 502 159 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,685 7,785 3,139 1,278 1,676 537 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 10 8,463 11,219 535 2,896 1,284 38 11 8,162 8,829 914 2,954 971 32 12 8,156 10,392 775 2,788 694 50 13 7,595 9,882 1,982 3,171 843 388 14 8,426 9,286 1,877 2,722 1,074 104 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,802 49,608 6,083 14,531 4,866 612 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 10 2,127 1,827 1,489 382 137 105 11 1,806 1,683 949 221 77 55 12 2,329 1,537 1,546 289 62 79 13 3,055 1,770 808 150 147 176 14 3,565 1,667 1,185 236 100 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,882 8,484 5,977 1,278 523 552 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 10 8,144 11,666 649 2,937 1,537 29 11 8,416 9,722 856 2,940 1,084 33 12 8,276 9,711 531 2,790 1,000 41 13 7,142 9,976 2,105 3,539 1,094 389 14 8,470 9,345 1,835 3,177 1,045 111 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,448 50,420 5,976 15,383 5,760 603 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7147 rupees source RBI reference rate .