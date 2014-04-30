Apr 30 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 17 to Mar 21, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 18 3,573 1,365 615 553 254 136 19 2,958 1,227 829 227 335 219 20 2,966 1,551 571 164 236 213 21 2,728 1,003 576 226 178 163 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,225 5,146 2,591 1,170 1,003 731 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 18 7,330 8,583 595 3,693 1,751 46 19 8,334 8,083 1,003 2,497 1,134 263 20 8,337 8,906 1,278 3,069 1,048 355 21 6,085 6,897 1,433 2,523 1,115 228 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,086 32,469 4,309 11,782 5,048 892 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 18 3,025 1,687 1,324 550 133 152 19 2,557 1,694 795 228 237 220 20 2,207 1,665 1,008 164 239 209 21 2,092 1,051 680 226 180 162 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,881 6,097 3,807 1,168 789 743 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 18 7,307 9,698 788 3,872 1,911 46 19 8,831 8,466 989 2,600 1,268 268 20 8,315 9,644 1,664 3,026 1,167 363 21 6,664 7,942 1,626 2,501 1,123 226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,117 35,750 5,067 11,999 5,469 903 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: (17-03-2014 being a holiday on account of Holi) Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5253 rupees source RBI reference rate .