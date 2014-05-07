May 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Apr 2 to Apr 4, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
Apr
2 4,654 2,511 603 582 319 232
3 3,102 1,748 760 106 180 150
4 3,265 2,121 1,162 243 248 160
11,021 6,380 2,525 931 747 542
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
Apr
2 9,410 11,109 459 2,840 2,044 68
3 7,379 8,764 1,119 2,238 1,177 252
4 7,000 9,903 1,865 2,492 2,367 269
23,789 29,776 3,443 7,570 5,588 589
SALES
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
Apr
2 3,752 2,176 974 590 326 229
3 2,450 1,582 1,177 97 179 105
4 3,135 2,222 1,854 245 221 156
9,337 5,980 4,005 932 726 490
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
Apr
2 9,851 11,789 1,015 2,771 2,120 71
3 7,574 10,613 1,443 2,241 1,220 250
4 7,242 10,797 1,861 2,543 2,402 263
24,667 33,199 4,319 7,555 5,742 584
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0399 rupees source RBI reference rate
Note : 31-03-2014 & 01-04-2014 being holidays on account of Gudi Padwa & Annual closing of
Accounts of Commercial & Co-operative Banks)