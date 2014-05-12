May 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 7 to Apr 11, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 2,793 1,612 950 523 187 177 9 3,019 1,527 836 466 173 154 10 2,481 1,826 536 241 165 88 11 2,674 1,727 484 337 243 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,967 6,692 2,806 1,567 768 569 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 9,410 7,587 1,148 2,572 1,910 41 9 8,491 7,798 364 2,389 1,461 76 10 6,175 8,347 1,275 2,622 1,026 102 11 7,211 8,993 1,470 2,484 1,337 446 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,287 32,725 4,257 10,067 5,734 665 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 3,257 2,119 1,276 525 193 173 9 2,658 1,895 847 476 182 153 10 1,843 1,663 1,436 87 174 82 11 2,692 1,912 978 320 215 184 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,450 7,589 4,537 1,408 764 592 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 9,475 8,412 1,524 2,569 2,016 41 9 8,202 8,193 1,074 2,374 1,503 82 10 5,821 8,759 1,505 2,777 1,053 102 11 7,072 9,666 1,234 2,508 1,344 439 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,570 35,030 5,337 10,228 5,916 664 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0540 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : (08-04-2014 being a holiday on account of Ram Navami)