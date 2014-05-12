BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
May 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 7 to Apr 11, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 2,793 1,612 950 523 187 177 9 3,019 1,527 836 466 173 154 10 2,481 1,826 536 241 165 88 11 2,674 1,727 484 337 243 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,967 6,692 2,806 1,567 768 569 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 9,410 7,587 1,148 2,572 1,910 41 9 8,491 7,798 364 2,389 1,461 76 10 6,175 8,347 1,275 2,622 1,026 102 11 7,211 8,993 1,470 2,484 1,337 446 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,287 32,725 4,257 10,067 5,734 665 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 3,257 2,119 1,276 525 193 173 9 2,658 1,895 847 476 182 153 10 1,843 1,663 1,436 87 174 82 11 2,692 1,912 978 320 215 184 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,450 7,589 4,537 1,408 764 592 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 7 9,475 8,412 1,524 2,569 2,016 41 9 8,202 8,193 1,074 2,374 1,503 82 10 5,821 8,759 1,505 2,777 1,053 102 11 7,072 9,666 1,234 2,508 1,344 439 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,570 35,030 5,337 10,228 5,916 664 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0540 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : (08-04-2014 being a holiday on account of Ram Navami)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market