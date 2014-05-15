May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Apr 14 to Apr 18, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
15 2,827 1,793 513 752 216 216
16 2,497 1,408 369 230 117 113
17 2,445 1,498 504 229 158 106
----------------------------------------------------------------
7,769 4,699 1,386 1,211 491 435
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
15 6,791 6,813 303 2,842 1,591 33
16 5,679 7,537 916 2,087 1,137 503
17 6,458 6,553 1,583 1,571 1,109 469
----------------------------------------------------------------
18,928 20,903 2,802 6,500 3,837 1,005
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
15 3,291 1,422 665 752 222 216
16 2,234 1,402 561 232 124 112
17 2,875 1,527 1,279 231 161 98
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,400 4,351 2,505 1,215 507 426
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
15 6,750 6,831 424 2,854 1,585 34
16 5,569 8,033 1,193 2,129 1,164 502
17 6,548 7,041 1,354 1,619 1,040 463
----------------------------------------------------------------
18,867 21,905 2,971 6,602 3,789 999
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4745 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note : 14-04-2014 and 18-04-2014 being holidays on account of Ambedkar Jayanti & Good Friday
respectively