May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 14 to Apr 18, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 15 2,827 1,793 513 752 216 216 16 2,497 1,408 369 230 117 113 17 2,445 1,498 504 229 158 106 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,769 4,699 1,386 1,211 491 435 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 15 6,791 6,813 303 2,842 1,591 33 16 5,679 7,537 916 2,087 1,137 503 17 6,458 6,553 1,583 1,571 1,109 469 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,928 20,903 2,802 6,500 3,837 1,005 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 15 3,291 1,422 665 752 222 216 16 2,234 1,402 561 232 124 112 17 2,875 1,527 1,279 231 161 98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,400 4,351 2,505 1,215 507 426 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 15 6,750 6,831 424 2,854 1,585 34 16 5,569 8,033 1,193 2,129 1,164 502 17 6,548 7,041 1,354 1,619 1,040 463 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,867 21,905 2,971 6,602 3,789 999 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4745 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : 14-04-2014 and 18-04-2014 being holidays on account of Ambedkar Jayanti & Good Friday respectively