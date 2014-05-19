May 19 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 28 to May 02, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 28 3,124 1,963 1,722 450 436 428 29 2,394 2,310 866 332 390 203 30 2,598 2,794 1,038 571 556 519 02 2,943 2,946 655 330 186 154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,059 10,013 4,281 1,683 1,568 1,304 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 28 7,971 4,427 452 2,442 2,184 213 29 7,131 7,976 858 2,641 1,888 116 30 7,729 8,850 1,449 2,524 1,779 329 02 7,807 9,623 914 1,542 1,127 375 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,638 30,876 3,673 9,149 6,978 1,033 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 28 3,054 2,309 1,609 452 470 398 29 2,567 1,618 1,197 322 389 214 30 2,738 1,945 1,971 568 546 557 02 2,740 1,685 1,720 329 186 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,099 7,557 6,497 1,671 1,591 1,321 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 28 7,998 4,586 507 2,442 2,175 215 29 7,266 7,451 901 2,634 1,896 115 30 8,190 9,710 1,344 2,492 1,869 341 02 7,656 9,388 1,593 1,555 1,154 371 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,110 31,135 4,345 9,123 7,094 1,042 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4260 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note: 01-05-2014 being a holiday on account of Maharashtra Day