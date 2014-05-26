May 26 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 05 to May 09, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 05 2,117 2,112 505 584 180 116 06 2,085 1,510 468 443 278 219 07 2,908 1,847 538 498 141 183 08 2,466 1,513 694 262 212 177 09 2,450 2,402 579 346 389 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,026 9,384 2,784 2,133 1,200 990 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 05 7,066 8,760 366 1,554 1,038 111 06 7,078 7,390 522 3,132 1,553 51 07 7,326 8,327 727 2,401 1,694 310 08 8,654 6,193 328 2,649 782 23 09 8,314 8,064 1,408 2,302 1,594 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,438 38,734 3,351 12,038 6,661 651 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 05 2,568 1,322 790 583 179 116 06 1,869 1,289 950 458 276 217 07 1,940 1,244 1,222 496 140 183 08 1,879 1,281 1,058 259 212 176 09 2,128 1,516 981 347 380 292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,384 6,652 5,001 2,143 1,187 984 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 05 6,962 8,498 830 1,559 1,090 113 06 7,032 7,469 668 3,066 1,599 43 07 7,824 7,872 1,356 2,493 1,663 300 08 8,819 5,597 1,329 2,650 833 23 09 8,974 7,351 2,254 2,301 1,626 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,611 36,787 6,437 12,069 6,811 635 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4830 rupees source RBI reference rate .