Aug 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 04 to Aug 08, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 04 2,127 1,370 656 619 196 143 05 2,074 1,461 736 404 114 70 06 2,142 2,299 571 252 97 79 07 2,333 1,474 698 308 146 202 08 2,490 1,262 513 244 124 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,166 7,866 3,174 1,827 677 571 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 04 7,942 7,856 582 2,726 1,729 34 05 10,060 10,528 299 2,370 1,085 84 06 11,189 7,125 980 3,073 1,150 72 07 9,716 7,638 764 2,754 1,016 25 08 9,493 6,920 419 2,821 1,195 66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 48,400 40,067 3,044 13,744 6,175 281 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 04 2,768 1,086 560 621 362 118 05 2,727 1,350 766 408 123 69 06 2,513 2,551 1,779 254 94 77 07 2,563 2,063 1,573 308 132 133 08 2,468 2,490 1,385 233 121 91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,039 9,540 6,063 1,824 832 488 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 04 7,777 8,288 753 2,559 1,686 29 05 9,597 10,023 584 2,331 1,043 84 06 11,039 7,461 804 3,053 1,113 78 07 9,711 7,611 489 2,811 1,037 40 08 9,104 7,355 489 2,837 1,164 56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47,228 40,738 3,119 13,591 6,043 287 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4360 rupees source RBI reference rate .