Sep 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 18 to Aug 22, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 4,161 1,036 957 607 116 140 20 5,078 1,168 620 412 224 172 21 2,270 1,535 640 155 102 74 22 2,590 1,533 859 245 95 96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,099 5,272 3,076 1,419 537 482 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 7,005 5,953 245 2,368 2,171 60 20 9,995 9,895 447 2,608 1,216 124 21 11,962 8,355 1,397 2,075 1,534 200 22 9,035 8,737 957 1,713 1,248 407 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 37,997 32,940 3,046 8,764 6,169 791 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 3,593 2,387 1,195 606 120 139 20 3,294 2,985 1,526 413 233 181 21 2,785 2,146 1,165 156 103 73 22 3,096 2,487 1,487 244 97 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,768 10,005 5,373 1,419 553 486 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 6,832 6,652 204 2,337 2,147 61 20 10,067 10,461 683 2,655 1,249 144 21 12,245 8,739 990 2,185 1,529 203 22 9,096 8,772 765 1,581 1,260 402 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,240 34,624 2,642 8,758 6,185 810 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4277 rupees source RBI reference rate . (18-08-2014 being a holiday on account of Parsi New Year)