Sep 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 01 to Sep 05, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
01 1,642 866 234 435 224 182
02 2,666 986 633 258 243 267
03 2,405 1,361 635 236 163 156
04 2,713 892 351 142 73 94
05 2,784 1,344 919 165 218 135
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,210 5,449 2,772 1,236 921 834
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
01 5,410 3,372 595 2,758 713 26
02 7,874 7,748 395 3,179 1,223 82
03 9,653 9,760 728 3,545 1,105 114
04 6,582 8,523 809 2,418 1,210 136
05 7,947 7,774 1,228 2,770 1,119 92
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,466 37,177 3,755 14,670 5,370 450
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
01 1,390 899 516 438 300 159
02 3,167 1,362 1,087 259 243 318
03 2,533 2,003 1,548 238 169 154
04 2,247 1,405 846 141 73 102
05 2,784 1,344 919 165 218 135
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,121 7,013 4,916 1,241 1,003 868
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
01 5,252 3,693 944 2,772 783 27
02 7,647 7,693 420 3,308 1,327 83
03 9,766 9,263 1,031 3,521 1,079 114
04 6,676 9,202 788 2,408 1,235 138
05 7,947 7,774 1,228 2,770 1,119 92
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,288 37,625 4,411 14,779 5,543 454
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8708 rupees source RBI reference rate
.