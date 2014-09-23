Rajkot Domestic Freight Charges- April 28, 2017

Rajkot Domestic Freight Charges-April 28 Rajkot, Apr.28(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 30,000 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 82,000 --Cuddapah --