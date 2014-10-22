Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 15 to Sep 19, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 15 2,761 1,786 776 577 109 89 16 2,586 1,028 356 549 256 133 17 2,594 1,327 663 249 246 273 18 3,067 1,286 496 107 237 446 19 2,852 1,502 410 181 252 313 ------------------------------------------------------------ 13,860 6,929 2,701 1,663 1,100 1,254 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 15 3,244 1,582 1,169 579 108 85 16 2,286 1,236 739 549 260 129 17 2,736 1,952 1,437 250 248 266 18 2,626 2,294 1,493 107 232 469 19 3,049 1,480 1,268 182 264 310 ------------------------------------------------------------ 13,941 8,544 6,106 1,667 1,112 1,259 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 15 9,472 6,706 285 2,867 1,054 78 16 8,298 8,848 517 3,313 949 333 17 7,470 6,702 368 3,152 1,245 46 18 8,949 6,974 819 4,330 1,132 73 19 8,339 8,295 676 3,955 1,016 222 ------------------------------------------------------------ 42,528 37,525 2,665 17,617 5,396 752 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 15 9,172 7,899 462 2,872 1,078 64 16 8,147 10,566 498 3,284 948 342 17 7,238 7,171 416 3,174 1,199 43 18 8,799 8,063 732 4,329 1,156 69 19 8,305 9,083 985 3,935 1,050 216 ------------------------------------------------------------ 41,661 42,782 3,093 17,594 5,431 734 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate .