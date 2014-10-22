Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 15 to Sep 19, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
15 2,761 1,786 776 577 109 89
16 2,586 1,028 356 549 256 133
17 2,594 1,327 663 249 246 273
18 3,067 1,286 496 107 237 446
19 2,852 1,502 410 181 252 313
------------------------------------------------------------
13,860 6,929 2,701 1,663 1,100 1,254
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
15 3,244 1,582 1,169 579 108 85
16 2,286 1,236 739 549 260 129
17 2,736 1,952 1,437 250 248 266
18 2,626 2,294 1,493 107 232 469
19 3,049 1,480 1,268 182 264 310
------------------------------------------------------------
13,941 8,544 6,106 1,667 1,112 1,259
------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
15 9,472 6,706 285 2,867 1,054 78
16 8,298 8,848 517 3,313 949 333
17 7,470 6,702 368 3,152 1,245 46
18 8,949 6,974 819 4,330 1,132 73
19 8,339 8,295 676 3,955 1,016 222
------------------------------------------------------------
42,528 37,525 2,665 17,617 5,396 752
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
15 9,172 7,899 462 2,872 1,078 64
16 8,147 10,566 498 3,284 948 342
17 7,238 7,171 416 3,174 1,199 43
18 8,799 8,063 732 4,329 1,156 69
19 8,305 9,083 985 3,935 1,050 216
------------------------------------------------------------
41,661 42,782 3,093 17,594 5,431 734
------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate
.