Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 22 to Sep 26, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 22 3,416 1,216 461 415 284 192 23 2,407 1,323 794 296 174 194 24 2,508 1,634 677 234 246 243 25 3,393 2,530 1,060 266 584 622 26 3,979 2,936 1,854 441 522 357 ------------------------------------------------------------ 15,703 9,639 4,846 1,652 1,810 1,608 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 22 3,598 1,368 556 420 292 175 23 2,645 1,530 1,073 298 169 201 24 3,114 1,633 723 230 248 241 25 4,447 2,707 2,069 266 602 579 26 4,925 3,176 3,256 439 513 358 ------------------------------------------------------------ 18,729 10,414 7,677 1,653 1,824 1,554 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 22 7,955 7,481 466 2,898 2,444 130 23 7,495 6,918 433 3,797 1,246 79 24 7,855 6,791 317 3,516 1,101 135 25 10,449 7,043 827 4,847 1,316 321 26 12,144 7,765 589 3,330 2,088 465 ------------------------------------------------------------ 45,898 35,998 2,632 18,388 8,195 1,130 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 22 7,903 7,481 489 2,885 2,269 114 23 7,298 6,838 321 3,794 1,191 84 24 7,706 7,094 396 3,493 1,196 125 25 9,762 6,637 587 4,818 1,271 319 26 11,762 6,695 634 3,319 1,991 466 ------------------------------------------------------------ 44,431 34,745 2,427 18,309 7,918 1,108 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate .