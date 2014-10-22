Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 22 to Sep 26, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
22 3,416 1,216 461 415 284 192
23 2,407 1,323 794 296 174 194
24 2,508 1,634 677 234 246 243
25 3,393 2,530 1,060 266 584 622
26 3,979 2,936 1,854 441 522 357
------------------------------------------------------------
15,703 9,639 4,846 1,652 1,810 1,608
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
22 3,598 1,368 556 420 292 175
23 2,645 1,530 1,073 298 169 201
24 3,114 1,633 723 230 248 241
25 4,447 2,707 2,069 266 602 579
26 4,925 3,176 3,256 439 513 358
------------------------------------------------------------
18,729 10,414 7,677 1,653 1,824 1,554
------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
22 7,955 7,481 466 2,898 2,444 130
23 7,495 6,918 433 3,797 1,246 79
24 7,855 6,791 317 3,516 1,101 135
25 10,449 7,043 827 4,847 1,316 321
26 12,144 7,765 589 3,330 2,088 465
------------------------------------------------------------
45,898 35,998 2,632 18,388 8,195 1,130
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
22 7,903 7,481 489 2,885 2,269 114
23 7,298 6,838 321 3,794 1,191 84
24 7,706 7,094 396 3,493 1,196 125
25 9,762 6,637 587 4,818 1,271 319
26 11,762 6,695 634 3,319 1,991 466
------------------------------------------------------------
44,431 34,745 2,427 18,309 7,918 1,108
------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate
.