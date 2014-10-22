Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 08 to Sep 12, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
08 2,708 1,367 292 284 233 248
09 2,974 1,180 387 244 181 143
10 3,062 3,046 540 227 217 115
11 2,290 975 513 137 160 171
12 2,689 1,154 924 301 84 69
------------------------------------------------------------
13,723 7,722 2,656 1,193 875 746
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
08 2,237 1,405 664 285 228 258
09 2,307 1,201 1,240 244 183 151
10 2,405 2,300 2,380 237 215 118
11 2,069 2,082 1,500 143 165 163
12 2,861 2,200 1,454 315 86 64
------------------------------------------------------------
11,879 9,188 7,238 1,224 877 754
------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
08 7,234 9,055 527 3,608 1,228 117
09 8,529 7,270 496 4,243 963 175
10 10,299 7,740 548 4,763 856 74
11 8,590 6,252 397 3,480 1,758 153
12 8,184 7,118 389 2,662 1,371 371
------------------------------------------------------------
42,836 37,435 2,357 18,756 6,176 890
------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
08 7,255 9,027 1,125 3,583 1,219 119
09 8,379 8,348 479 4,242 1,035 175
10 10,224 8,074 478 4,826 885 75
11 8,491 6,789 242 3,359 1,709 152
12 7,855 7,495 555 2,632 1,322 373
------------------------------------------------------------
42,204 39,733 2,879 18,642 6,170 894
------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate
.