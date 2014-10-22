Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 08 to Sep 12, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 08 2,708 1,367 292 284 233 248 09 2,974 1,180 387 244 181 143 10 3,062 3,046 540 227 217 115 11 2,290 975 513 137 160 171 12 2,689 1,154 924 301 84 69 ------------------------------------------------------------ 13,723 7,722 2,656 1,193 875 746 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 08 2,237 1,405 664 285 228 258 09 2,307 1,201 1,240 244 183 151 10 2,405 2,300 2,380 237 215 118 11 2,069 2,082 1,500 143 165 163 12 2,861 2,200 1,454 315 86 64 ------------------------------------------------------------ 11,879 9,188 7,238 1,224 877 754 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 08 7,234 9,055 527 3,608 1,228 117 09 8,529 7,270 496 4,243 963 175 10 10,299 7,740 548 4,763 856 74 11 8,590 6,252 397 3,480 1,758 153 12 8,184 7,118 389 2,662 1,371 371 ------------------------------------------------------------ 42,836 37,435 2,357 18,756 6,176 890 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Sep 08 7,255 9,027 1,125 3,583 1,219 119 09 8,379 8,348 479 4,242 1,035 175 10 10,224 8,074 478 4,826 885 75 11 8,491 6,789 242 3,359 1,709 152 12 7,855 7,495 555 2,632 1,322 373 ------------------------------------------------------------ 42,204 39,733 2,879 18,642 6,170 894 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees source RBI reference rate .