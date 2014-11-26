Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 29 to Oct 01, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 3,148 2,860 1,872 598 500 547 30 4,132 3,617 2,400 314 500 570 01 3,198 1,956 713 785 506 170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,478 8,433 4,985 1,697 1,506 1,287 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 9,865 8,573 714 3,470 2,656 159 30 10,744 10,355 1,904 4,003 2,884 497 01 9,600 8,977 1,530 3,030 1,606 229 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,209 27,905 4,148 10,503 7,146 885 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 3,777 2,340 2,240 599 502 531 30 3,308 3,814 3,110 314 503 568 01 4,072 1,961 809 786 504 179 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,157 8,115 6,159 1,699 1,509 1,278 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 9,562 7,538 1,027 3,472 2,592 163 30 9,639 10,789 2,307 3,990 2,806 507 01 9,193 9,311 1,521 3,051 1,560 226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,394 27,638 4,855 10,513 6,958 896 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8658 rupees source RBI reference rate . (02-10-2014 & 03-10-2014 being holidays on account of Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra respectively)