Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 13 to Oct 17, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 13 1,155 1,539 590 464 454 361 14 2,362 1,831 706 507 752 679 16 3,547 2,686 580 401 837 824 17 2,703 1,191 621 405 595 650 ------------------------------------------------------------ 9,767 7,247 2,497 1,777 2,638 2,514 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 13 1,437 1,096 1,233 467 513 362 14 3,568 1,819 1,383 509 741 685 16 3,142 2,567 2,444 401 833 823 17 2,373 1,836 1,215 406 563 603 ------------------------------------------------------------ 10,520 7,318 6,275 1,783 2,650 2,473 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 13 4,268 3,784 1,560 2,916 672 88 14 8,749 9,389 2,333 5,076 1,459 84 16 11,832 8,899 953 5,792 1,539 225 17 8,619 8,121 558 3,608 1,691 138 ------------------------------------------------------------ 33,468 30,193 5,404 17,392 5,361 535 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 13 3,990 4,273 1,489 2,867 528 89 14 8,676 9,542 2,393 5,072 1,557 86 16 11,242 9,217 978 5,809 1,448 234 17 8,789 9,224 642 3,667 1,666 134 ------------------------------------------------------------ 32,697 32,256 5,502 17,415 5,199 543 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9255 rupees source RBI reference rate . (15-10-2014 being a holiday on account of General Assembly Election)