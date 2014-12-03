Dec 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 06 to Oct 10, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 07 4,152 1,478 867 937 844 823 08 3,560 1,388 542 262 403 318 09 2,508 1,997 641 145 663 686 10 2,591 1,605 644 332 613 567 ------------------------------------------------------------ 12,811 6,468 2,694 1,676 2,523 2,394 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 07 3,481 2,173 1,014 933 849 816 08 3,224 2,654 1,023 261 394 348 09 2,780 1,652 1,227 142 662 653 10 3,140 1,969 1,111 333 587 568 ------------------------------------------------------------ 12,625 8,448 4,375 1,669 2,492 2,385 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 07 8,720 6,848 342 4,552 2,681 233 08 8,815 10,356 337 3,488 1,071 156 09 8,942 9,360 1,619 4,048 1,057 508 10 8,038 8,394 625 3,268 810 95 ------------------------------------------------------------ 34,515 34,958 2,923 15,356 5,619 992 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Oct 07 8,861 8,103 473 4,563 2,661 228 08 8,262 10,905 598 3,526 1,123 109 09 9,152 9,752 1,865 4,038 1,056 483 10 7,760 9,620 734 3,283 851 93 ------------------------------------------------------------ 34,035 38,380 3,670 15,410 5,691 913 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9255 rupees source RBI reference rate . (06-10-2014 being a holiday on account of Bakri Id)