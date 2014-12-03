Dec 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 20 to Oct 24, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
20 2,293 2,012 591 430 393 357
21 2,793 1,802 540 258 311 311
22 2,221 1,856 422 257 449 358
----------------------------------------------------------------
7,307 5,670 1,553 945 1,153 1,026
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
20 8,777 7,657 388 3,001 1,231 224
21 7,906 8,840 845 4,301 1,218 58
22 7,015 7,002 1,105 4,123 1,632 77
----------------------------------------------------------------
23,698 23,499 2,338 11,425 4,081 359
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
20 3,139 1,543 738 432 366 357
21 2,638 1,601 1,077 154 313 314
22 2,766 1,590 532 257 449 362
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,543 4,734 2,347 843 1,128 1,033
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
20 8,812 9,085 705 2,999 1,224 223
21 7,798 9,559 732 4,253 1,273 59
22 7,393 8,411 1,583 4,106 1,533 69
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,003 27,055 3,020 11,358 4,030 351
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8866 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
(23-10-2014 & 24-10-2014 being holidays on account of Laxmi
Poojan & Balipratipada respectively)