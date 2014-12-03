Dec 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 20 to Oct 24, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 20 2,293 2,012 591 430 393 357 21 2,793 1,802 540 258 311 311 22 2,221 1,856 422 257 449 358 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,307 5,670 1,553 945 1,153 1,026 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 20 8,777 7,657 388 3,001 1,231 224 21 7,906 8,840 845 4,301 1,218 58 22 7,015 7,002 1,105 4,123 1,632 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23,698 23,499 2,338 11,425 4,081 359 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 20 3,139 1,543 738 432 366 357 21 2,638 1,601 1,077 154 313 314 22 2,766 1,590 532 257 449 362 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,543 4,734 2,347 843 1,128 1,033 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 20 8,812 9,085 705 2,999 1,224 223 21 7,798 9,559 732 4,253 1,273 59 22 7,393 8,411 1,583 4,106 1,533 69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 24,003 27,055 3,020 11,358 4,030 351 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8866 rupees source RBI reference rate . (23-10-2014 & 24-10-2014 being holidays on account of Laxmi Poojan & Balipratipada respectively)