Dec 5 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 27 to Oct 31, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 27 3,333 1,311 421 663 824 829 28 2,634 1,392 227 398 354 466 29 3,215 1,893 886 251 400 245 30 2,490 2,525 1,585 188 597 463 31 3,698 2,455 902 447 789 895 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15,370 9,576 4,021 1,947 2,964 2,898 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 27 6,484 6,345 838 4,037 2,147 116 28 7,145 7,108 953 3,052 1,590 219 29 8,257 6,725 613 2,700 2,050 70 30 8,038 8,461 738 3,955 1,922 132 31 9,543 11,375 877 4,822 2,174 342 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,467 40,014 4,019 18,566 9,883 879 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 27 3,078 1,338 733 664 794 838 28 2,171 1,428 1,065 398 392 431 29 2,751 2,106 1,805 254 397 245 30 2,498 1,988 2,442 190 648 476 31 3,820 2,204 2,196 446 791 888 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,318 9,064 8,241 1,952 3,022 2,878 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 27 6,489 6,547 906 4,059 2,147 117 28 7,234 7,200 910 2,992 1,653 219 29 8,505 6,069 782 2,711 2,095 70 30 8,134 7,380 667 3,974 1,932 131 31 9,786 9,754 1,464 4,791 2,194 344 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,148 36,950 4,729 18,527 10,021 881 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8771 rupees source RBI reference rate .