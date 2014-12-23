Dec 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Nov 17 to Nov 21, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 17 2,543 1,142 455 510 789 674 18 2,388 1,969 390 339 339 307 19 2,275 1,401 335 259 341 299 20 2,429 2,058 403 211 207 234 21 2,184 1,367 615 260 759 880 ------------------------------------------------------------ 11,819 7,937 2,198 1,579 2,435 2,394 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 17 2,813 979 527 509 779 678 18 3,164 1,133 1,042 338 341 308 19 2,157 1,366 872 260 335 294 20 2,083 1,762 1,225 215 207 235 21 2,805 1,628 636 266 761 882 ------------------------------------------------------------ 13,022 6,868 4,302 1,588 2,423 2,397 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 17 7,406 7,350 409 4,427 1,287 106 18 7,600 7,759 381 4,400 969 183 19 7,704 7,724 763 3,077 974 92 20 9,073 7,560 715 4,768 1,030 299 21 7,466 7,411 674 3,369 1,089 470 ------------------------------------------------------------ 39,249 37,804 2,942 20,041 5,349 1,150 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 17 7,321 7,677 439 4,422 1,470 105 18 7,316 8,638 546 4,411 1,013 184 19 7,509 8,248 849 3,084 1,026 94 20 8,761 7,881 734 4,763 1,136 283 21 7,475 7,702 911 3,301 1,011 324 ------------------------------------------------------------ 38,382 40,146 3,479 19,981 5,656 990 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 63.1757 rupees source RBI reference rate .