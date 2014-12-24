Dec 24 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Nov 24 to Nov 28, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 24 2,275 1,620 357 424 167 205 25 3,063 1,879 387 266 619 479 26 4,165 1,963 1,071 355 537 567 27 1,600 1,655 1,247 94 386 423 28 3,278 2,827 1,247 282 322 398 ------------------------------------------------------------ 14,381 9,944 4,309 1,421 2,031 2,072 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 24 2,464 1,037 458 429 167 213 25 2,844 1,313 1,084 267 627 495 26 3,339 1,648 1,353 355 537 564 27 1,730 1,529 1,282 96 387 420 28 4,124 2,429 1,680 281 317 396 ------------------------------------------------------------ 14,501 7,956 5,857 1,428 2,035 2,088 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 24 8,802 6,663 440 3,182 1,397 413 25 8,704 6,797 1,160 3,194 1,401 223 26 8,562 6,970 451 3,303 1,773 39 27 5,912 3,457 839 2,443 1,017 118 28 9,059 8,125 1,041 2,625 2,225 166 ------------------------------------------------------------ 41,039 32,012 3,931 14,747 7,813 959 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Nov 24 8,923 6,874 801 3,101 1,354 405 25 8,468 6,947 1,140 3,174 1,291 245 26 8,912 7,689 838 3,275 1,645 56 27 6,069 3,854 882 2,453 994 118 28 9,649 8,494 706 2,617 2,389 166 ------------------------------------------------------------ 42,021 33,858 4,367 14,620 7,673 990 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4614 rupees source RBI reference rate .