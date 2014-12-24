Dec 24 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 01 to Dec 05, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Dec 01 2,741 1,386 302 472 362 231 02 2,400 967 223 143 337 327 03 2,396 914 499 331 350 531 04 2,503 762 168 150 565 524 05 1,962 618 247 446 756 769 ------------------------------------------------------------ 12,002 4,647 1,439 1,542 2,370 2,382 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Dec 01 2,679 1,086 627 471 362 230 02 2,307 1,364 462 143 337 329 03 2,391 1,315 383 332 351 515 04 2,229 775 339 151 556 530 05 1,627 571 498 445 756 767 ------------------------------------------------------------ 11,233 5,111 2,309 1,542 2,362 2,371 ------------------------------------------------------------ SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------------------------------------ Dec 01 7,036 6,932 415 3,036 1,502 73 02 6,073 7,489 579 2,597 1,441 63 03 7,709 6,722 402 3,287 1,267 29 04 6,538 7,556 457 3,554 1,151 116 05 4,870 5,483 234 3,078 1,079 70 ------------------------------------------------------------ 32,226 34,182 2,087 15,552 6,440 351 ------------------------------------------------------------ Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ------------------------------------------------------------ Dec 01 6,838 7,385 584 3,026 1,496 73 02 6,007 8,050 609 2,582 1,376 62 03 7,948 7,495 533 3,292 1,200 26 04 6,840 8,034 573 3,550 1,090 113 05 4,952 5,152 162 3,080 1,087 70 ------------------------------------------------------------ 32,585 36,116 2,461 15,530 6,249 344 ------------------------------------------------------------ Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4614 rupees source RBI reference rate .