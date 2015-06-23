Jun 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 01 to Jun 05, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 01 4,681 521 437 261 150 145 02 2,447 896 498 270 313 354 03 2,315 1,173 758 345 292 259 04 2,396 1,603 394 178 619 546 05 2,204 1,276 376 181 258 139 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,043 5,469 2,463 1,235 1,632 1,443 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 01 8,977 9,849 486 2,782 1,203 49 02 8,423 7,878 277 3,593 1,964 110 03 8,628 7,862 343 3,245 1,061 136 04 9,451 6,265 435 3,888 1,570 103 05 8,276 6,261 320 3,091 1,710 79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43,755 38,115 1,861 16,599 7,508 477 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 01 3,269 1,218 574 274 151 144 02 2,945 956 489 279 315 331 03 3,090 941 668 361 280 261 04 2,475 910 596 190 632 549 05 2,756 958 457 203 242 138 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,535 4,983 2,784 1,307 1,620 1,423 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 01 9,008 12,404 1,098 2,770 1,289 49 02 8,157 9,870 474 3,565 2,085 110 03 8,440 9,198 648 3,267 1,131 133 04 8,890 7,807 929 3,864 1,627 94 05 8,304 8,030 253 3,094 1,725 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42,799 47,309 3,402 16,560 7,857 466 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5098 rupees source RBI reference rate .