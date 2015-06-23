Jun 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 01 to Jun 05, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
01 4,681 521 437 261 150 145
02 2,447 896 498 270 313 354
03 2,315 1,173 758 345 292 259
04 2,396 1,603 394 178 619 546
05 2,204 1,276 376 181 258 139
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,043 5,469 2,463 1,235 1,632 1,443
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
01 8,977 9,849 486 2,782 1,203 49
02 8,423 7,878 277 3,593 1,964 110
03 8,628 7,862 343 3,245 1,061 136
04 9,451 6,265 435 3,888 1,570 103
05 8,276 6,261 320 3,091 1,710 79
----------------------------------------------------------------
43,755 38,115 1,861 16,599 7,508 477
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
01 3,269 1,218 574 274 151 144
02 2,945 956 489 279 315 331
03 3,090 941 668 361 280 261
04 2,475 910 596 190 632 549
05 2,756 958 457 203 242 138
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,535 4,983 2,784 1,307 1,620 1,423
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
01 9,008 12,404 1,098 2,770 1,289 49
02 8,157 9,870 474 3,565 2,085 110
03 8,440 9,198 648 3,267 1,131 133
04 8,890 7,807 929 3,864 1,627 94
05 8,304 8,030 253 3,094 1,725 80
----------------------------------------------------------------
42,799 47,309 3,402 16,560 7,857 466
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5098 rupees source RBI reference rate
.