Jun 26 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 08 to Jun 12, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
08 3,349 1,405 791 215 370 470
09 1,913 741 253 193 353 241
10 2,078 1,730 605 281 427 355
11 2,024 1,045 536 127 278 336
12 1,953 1,092 385 121 402 367
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,317 6,013 2,570 937 1,830 1,769
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
08 10,327 6,222 260 4,097 989 54
09 7,061 6,738 217 4,171 2,058 46
10 8,492 6,628 381 5,016 1,187 49
11 8,085 6,170 369 3,251 1,349 55
12 8,504 5,404 265 3,040 1,432 130
----------------------------------------------------------------
42,469 31,162 1,492 19,575 7,015 334
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
08 2,737 1,404 764 207 390 468
09 1,966 802 493 194 349 243
10 1,917 963 1,604 285 421 364
11 1,639 1,483 815 140 279 336
12 2,028 1,250 272 128 403 367
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,287 5,902 3,948 954 1,842 1,778
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
08 10,311 7,372 571 4,048 1,067 45
09 6,982 7,902 453 4,150 2,159 45
10 8,488 7,965 826 4,996 1,201 50
11 8,091 7,645 483 3,245 1,455 51
12 8,439 7,118 508 3,027 1,494 129
----------------------------------------------------------------
42,311 38,002 2,841 19,466 7,376 320
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6042 rupees source RBI reference rate
