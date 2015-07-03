Jul 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 15 to Jun 19, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
15 1,849 1,297 401 240 187 160
16 1,860 1,381 582 363 213 332
17 1,915 1,093 294 214 252 210
18 1,970 1,065 617 152 488 276
19 1,935 1,441 583 116 233 235
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,529 6,277 2,477 1,085 1,373 1,213
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
15 7,355 6,915 246 2,704 1,576 59
16 8,763 6,539 442 4,008 1,438 96
17 6,843 7,366 910 3,072 1,006 92
18 7,884 6,907 890 5,503 1,727 90
19 7,270 7,219 920 1,825 1,097 82
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,115 34,946 3,408 17,112 6,844 419
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
15 2,064 1,060 768 247 193 159
16 1,801 818 733 279 308 331
17 2,099 1,071 512 222 256 196
18 2,244 1,895 745 158 487 274
19 1,960 1,939 791 123 233 236
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,168 6,783 3,549 1,029 1,477 1,196
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
15 6,921 8,168 542 2,699 1,793 51
16 8,425 7,584 696 4,015 1,504 95
17 6,543 7,287 965 3,345 1,032 85
18 7,782 7,808 646 5,273 1,786 90
19 7,160 7,598 1,101 1,842 1,008 68
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,831 38,445 3,950 17,174 7,123 389
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5705 rupees source RBI reference rate
.