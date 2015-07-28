Jul 28 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 13 to Jul 17, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
13 2,044 829 482 368 474 511
14 1,913 704 596 345 543 412
15 1,916 819 447 200 372 390
16 1,919 586 328 286 221 210
17 1,581 540 278 61 389 235
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,373 3,478 2,131 1,260 1,999 1,758
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
13 6,262 4,808 418 3,676 1,564 189
14 5,149 4,720 376 4,366 1,338 73
15 4,653 4,863 287 3,298 1,102 73
16 4,427 5,588 288 2,913 935 183
17 4,341 6,170 358 2,905 1,212 142
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,832 26,149 1,727 17,158 6,151 660
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
13 2,285 1,088 428 374 462 515
14 2,115 945 523 357 517 398
15 1,865 857 686 293 362 533
16 1,876 516 478 287 208 207
17 1,773 540 241 61 366 233
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,914 3,946 2,356 1,372 1,915 1,886
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
13 6,120 6,133 290 3,668 1,705 187
14 5,067 5,979 218 4,374 1,277 73
15 4,439 5,777 435 3,166 1,132 72
16 4,225 6,663 634 2,930 960 182
17 4,328 6,873 690 2,919 1,094 155
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,179 31,425 2,267 17,057 6,168 669
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0028 rupees source RBI reference rate
.