Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 20 to Jul 24, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
20 2,060 912 363 138 275 255
21 2,088 1,174 297 254 270 185
22 1,581 722 370 277 228 362
23 2,030 1,299 476 476 488 405
24 2,172 1,453 672 342 447 255
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,931 5,560 2,178 1,487 1,708 1,462
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
20 4,919 5,610 651 2,725 1,302 120
21 5,995 4,553 397 3,217 1,263 86
22 5,929 5,964 670 3,820 1,213 100
23 7,254 6,894 869 3,865 1,079 94
24 8,085 5,760 2,102 3,260 1,191 112
----------------------------------------------------------------
32,182 28,781 4,689 16,887 6,048 512
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
20 1,959 956 590 141 204 257
21 1,880 821 845 271 252 185
22 1,832 1,029 408 286 208 348
23 2,014 1,120 838 389 545 408
24 2,560 1,048 663 345 383 260
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,245 4,974 3,344 1,432 1,592 1,458
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
20 4,847 6,395 563 2,741 1,247 120
21 5,806 5,679 370 3,222 1,162 86
22 5,740 6,938 621 3,820 1,083 87
23 7,478 7,290 363 3,884 1,060 95
24 8,158 6,501 2,601 3,263 1,147 101
----------------------------------------------------------------
32,029 32,803 4,518 16,930 5,699 489
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8061 rupees source RBI reference rate
.