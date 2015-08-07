Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 27 to Jul 31, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
27 2,499 1,275 595 384 500 467
28 2,610 946 611 404 380 229
29 3,285 1,664 1,218 240 384 400
30 2,485 1,532 770 171 692 411
31 2,867 2,042 1,737 334 426 405
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,746 7,459 4,931 1,533 2,382 1,912
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
27 8,936 7,026 786 3,869 1,246 105
28 8,405 4,362 631 2,975 1,337 145
29 7,123 5,652 693 3,093 2,182 88
30 8,160 7,492 1,027 3,442 1,737 299
31 8,024 6,750 257 4,358 1,668 339
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,648 31,282 3,394 17,737 8,170 976
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
27 2,715 1,253 648 393 460 458
28 2,415 956 704 405 363 230
29 2,860 1,527 1,259 242 365 401
30 2,584 1,423 1,079 176 662 411
31 2,769 1,227 2,242 335 392 415
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,343 6,386 5,932 1,551 2,242 1,915
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
27 8,691 8,053 854 3,885 1,189 104
28 8,253 6,793 702 2,907 1,359 178
29 6,863 7,031 978 3,061 2,183 102
30 7,762 8,536 1,267 3,447 1,775 291
31 7,733 9,580 147 4,340 1,687 338
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,302 39,993 3,948 17,640 8,193 1,013
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8061 rupees source RBI reference rate
.