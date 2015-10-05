Oct 5 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 21 to Sep 25, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
21 2,898 672 792 258 267 260
22 2,266 810 807 315 233 326
23 2,424 1,401 965 164 288 281
24 2,393 1,037 1,357 105 415 392
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,981 3,920 3,921 842 1,203 1,259
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
21 7,902 4,994 454 3,147 2,023 143
22 8,271 4,974 454 4,178 1,707 342
23 8,400 4,583 829 3,428 992 82
24 7,355 4,244 529 3,172 1,574 77
----------------------------------------------------------------
31,928 18,795 2,266 13,925 6,296 644
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
21 2,538 1,609 416 259 262 261
22 2,605 1,170 473 312 221 325
23 2,379 2,199 409 164 255 295
24 2,098 1,661 567 111 428 363
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,620 6,639 1,865 846 1,166 1,244
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
21 7,744 6,160 709 3,162 1,954 129
22 8,038 6,118 679 4,190 1,700 350
23 7,964 5,361 1,023 3,429 966 83
24 7,142 5,112 859 3,178 1,633 77
----------------------------------------------------------------
30,888 22,751 3,270 13,959 6,253 639
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2905 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE : (25.09.2015 being a holiday on account of Bakri Id
(Id-ul-Zuha)