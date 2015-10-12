Oct 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 28 to Oct 02, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep/Oct
28 4,310 1,182 1,879 341 487 345
29 4,507 2,092 1,517 190 447 534
30 3,988 2,057 2,939 212 469 507
01 2,675 712 594 222 313 167
----------------------------------------------------------------
15,480 6,043 6,929 965 1,716 1,553
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep/Oct
28 9,608 5,845 768 3,666 3,104 35
29 12,521 8,372 1,046 3,627 2,630 79
30 10,477 8,201 1,483 3,559 2,612 62
01 9,198 6,613 1,232 2,862 2,290 189
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,804 29,031 4,529 13,714 10,636 365
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep/Oct
28 3,958 2,820 874 340 479 347
29 3,330 2,773 1,699 197 462 540
30 3,143 2,436 2,806 308 428 525
01 2,567 1,151 599 220 296 166
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,998 9,180 5,978 1,065 1,665 1,578
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep/Oct
28 9,414 6,986 1,017 3,604 3,063 35
29 11,830 9,456 2,135 3,599 2,691 91
30 10,415 11,714 1,491 3,525 2,576 55
01 9,261 8,226 1,286 2,828 2,149 189
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,920 36,382 5,929 13,556 10,479 370
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7848 rupees source RBI reference rate
Note: (02.10.2015 being a holiday on account of Mahatma Gandhi
Jayanti)