Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 05 to Oct 09, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
05 3,935 1,170 862 255 418 261
06 2,309 975 1,437 150 273 1,283
07 2,466 1,292 931 208 187 335
08 2,526 959 1,892 142 303 184
09 2,656 2,118 746 352 344 433
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,892 6,514 5,868 1,107 1,525 2,496
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
05 9,814 8,472 572 2,974 2,098 38
06 8,951 7,778 693 2,386 1,295 99
07 10,576 6,893 426 3,630 1,733 38
08 6,835 5,364 677 2,535 1,055 250
09 10,042 5,677 1,096 3,506 1,320 188
----------------------------------------------------------------
46,218 34,184 3,464 15,031 7,501 613
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
05 3,728 1,768 796 257 429 279
06 2,410 919 1,326 151 277 1,266
07 2,372 1,865 724 208 158 337
08 2,139 1,185 1,674 141 291 147
09 2,211 2,382 1,070 351 301 457
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,860 8,119 5,590 1,108 1,456 2,486
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
05 9,385 9,853 1,837 2,972 2,080 41
06 8,967 10,121 1,320 2,407 1,253 99
07 10,527 7,511 659 3,636 1,661 38
08 6,593 6,125 833 2,545 1,001 246
09 9,986 5,736 1,281 3,619 1,165 194
----------------------------------------------------------------
45,458 39,346 5,930 15,179 7,160 618
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1513 rupees source RBI reference rate
.