UPDATE 3-South Korea urges 'parallel' talks, sanctions to rein in North
* China seeks to settle disputes 'appropriately' (Adds U.S. position, comment from U.S. State Department)
Oct 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 12 to Oct 16, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 12 1,294 1,354 336 150 248 140 13 2,864 596 916 221 412 362 14 2,134 658 502 231 146 175 15 2,090 910 784 217 411 320 16 1,789 760 637 96 368 286 ----------------------------------------------------------------
10,171 4,278 3,175 915 1,585 1,283 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 12 6,221 2,746 228 2,967 887 23 13 9,113 4,771 296 4,087 1,282 59 14 7,938 5,013 150 3,155 1,059 63 15 8,017 4,178 235 3,584 1,049 48 16 6,783 4,271 91 2,650 1,017 30 ----------------------------------------------------------------
38,072 20,979 1,000 16,443 5,294 223 ----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 12 820 848 1,161 152 242 138 13 2,579 1,262 663 231 373 371 14 2,026 1,034 740 231 158 176 15 1,909 1,401 976 218 402 302 16 1,691 1,020 629 98 331 314 ----------------------------------------------------------------
9,025 5,565 4,169 930 1,506 1,301 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 12 5,883 2,520 350 2,971 844 23 13 8,899 5,228 234 4,114 1,215 64 14 7,706 6,905 275 3,134 971 64 15 7,784 6,162 248 3,594 983 48 16 6,504 5,424 136 2,658 997 30 ----------------------------------------------------------------
36,776 26,239 1,243 16,471 5,010 229 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8815 rupees source RBI reference rate .
* China seeks to settle disputes 'appropriately' (Adds U.S. position, comment from U.S. State Department)
GENEVA The Philippines said on Thursday it would review recommendations over killings in its war on drugs, but stopped short of committing to make reforms or prosecute police for excessive use of force after criticism from U.N. rights council members.