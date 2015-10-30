Oct 30 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 19 to Oct 23, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
19 2,098 663 911 381 187 226
20 2,252 753 795 243 232 194
21 1,804 1,105 564 203 214 295
23 2,775 2,804 527 343 334 394
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,929 5,325 2,797 1,170 967 1,109
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
19 5,909 4,818 271 2,566 1,425 43
20 6,693 4,575 733 2,587 1,634 76
21 6,347 4,927 761 2,567 1,324 34
23 10,586 19,219 167 3,710 1,490 615
----------------------------------------------------------------
29,535 33,539 1,932 11,430 5,873 768
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
19 2,151 1,002 527 384 175 226
20 2,172 1,476 686 247 196 224
21 1,964 956 648 205 258 296
23 3,040 2,800 951 343 321 448
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,327 6,234 2,812 1,179 950 1,194
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
19 5,787 6,011 274 2,560 1,463 43
20 6,262 5,369 715 2,584 1,697 76
21 6,098 5,379 748 2,518 1,376 34
23 10,080 5,451 119 3,690 1,430 615
----------------------------------------------------------------
28,227 22,210 1,856 11,352 5,966 768
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2231 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note: (22.10.2015 being a holiday on account of Dussehra (Vijaya
Dashmi/Durga Puja-Navami Dasami)
(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222;
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com))