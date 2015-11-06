Nov 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 26 to Oct 30, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
26 2,827 934 507 346 317 627
27 2,417 751 516 123 392 95
28 4,028 1,029 1,000 155 225 281
29 2,329 1,378 1,013 211 567 508
30 2,782 1,530 1,482 206 657 626
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,383 5,622 4,518 1,041 2,158 2,137
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
26 9,540 8,387 279 4,702 1,574 74
27 6,632 4,596 430 2,569 1,553 52
28 7,763 5,156 327 2,462 1,493 88
29 7,561 5,562 571 3,164 1,982 177
30 9,782 4,691 172 2,993 1,671 191
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,278 28,392 1,779 15,890 8,273 582
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
26 2,429 1,019 462 351 281 636
27 1,990 742 657 130 379 96
28 2,808 1,233 1,040 155 280 223
29 2,315 1,264 1,232 210 560 507
30 2,939 1,767 1,355 211 636 649
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,481 6,025 4,746 1,057 2,136 2,111
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
26 10,133 8,958 276 4,689 1,706 79
27 6,315 5,118 593 2,563 1,511 53
28 7,509 5,789 894 2,460 1,453 91
29 7,111 6,529 803 3,151 1,954 180
30 9,463 7,950 114 2,955 1,824 192
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,531 34,344 2,680 15,818 8,448 595
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7910 rupees source RBI reference rate
.