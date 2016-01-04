Jan 4 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Dec 21 to Dec 23, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
Dec
21 2,902 1,636 888 255 205 191
22 2,348 1,384 425 180 170 142
23 3,295 1,383 430 145 256 145
8,545 4,403 1,743 580 631 478
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
Dec
21 6,361 6,506 552 1,915 1,896 85
22 4,884 6,861 1,050 2,081 1,101 387
23 7,136 7,063 960 1,698 2,600 140
18,381 20,430 2,562 5,694 5,597 612
SALES
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
Dec
21 3,670 1,222 442 259 192 199
22 2,554 1,273 776 185 153 141
23 3,420 1,328 684 148 232 143
9,644 3,823 1,902 592 577 483
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
Dec
21 6,375 7,113 663 1,948 1,840 84
22 4,807 7,859 1,058 2,077 948 384
23 6,767 6,678 1,026 1,692 2,486 140
17,949 21,650 2,747 5,717 5,274 608
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4623 rupees source RBI reference rate
(NOTE : 24.12.2015 and 25.12.2015 being holidays on account of
Id-e-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi/Christmas Eve and Christmas
respectively)