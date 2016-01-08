UPDATE 2-China refinery runs at 7-mth low on maintenances, gas growth quickens
* Crude output declines less rapidly, positive growth seen in H2
Jan 8 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 28, 2015 to Jan 01, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 15/Jan 16 28 3,544 1,272 560 324 541 546 29 3,091 2,241 1,421 221 508 545 30 2,601 1,276 711 152 227 303 31 3,194 3,121 2,978 183 313 188 01 364 130 91 6 4 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------
12,794 8,040 5,761 886 1,593 1,583 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 15/Jan 16 28 6,315 6,997 125 2,280 2,552 72 29 8,157 7,928 561 2,164 2,091 79 30 6,293 9,168 714 1,904 2,323 94 31 8,050 8,520 669 1,668 1,608 298 01 2,097 1,117 23 29 2 4 ----------------------------------------------------------------
30,912 33,730 2,092 8,045 8,576 547 ----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 15/Jan 16 28 3,222 1,255 703 324 519 545 29 3,034 1,446 2,287 223 426 600 30 2,423 1,409 893 156 270 247 31 2,641 2,370 4,245 187 381 213 01 263 300 91 6 3 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------
11,583 6,780 8,219 896 1,599 1,606 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 15/Jan 16 28 6,172 6,468 347 2,249 2,521 71 29 8,219 7,332 397 2,175 1,952 79 30 5,965 8,457 744 1,929 2,299 93 31 7,887 8,691 774 1,610 1,538 294 01 1,983 1,403 104 29 2 4 ----------------------------------------------------------------
30,226 32,351 2,366 7,992 8,312 541 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6690 rupees source RBI reference rate .
* Projects enabled by cheap funding from Chinese policy lenders