Feb 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 25 to Jan 29, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
25 2,019 724 635 373 349 256
27 3,544 1,856 1,354 299 344 326
28 2,533 1,150 1,282 188 253 342
29 680 269 155 18 39 40
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,776 3,999 3,426 878 985 964
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
25 6,635 6,472 666 2,275 1,126 59
27 9,085 7,198 489 2,848 2,066 93
28 8,383 6,848 613 3,465 1,749 60
29 2,021 1,518 50 2,180 68 19
----------------------------------------------------------------
26,124 22,036 1,818 10,768 5,009 231
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
25 2,526 826 389 376 352 265
27 2,847 2,182 1,471 310 344 326
28 2,772 1,738 923 189 296 283
29 418 174 187 18 41 39
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,563 4,920 2,970 893 1,033 913
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
25 6,575 7,304 735 2,295 1,051 54
27 8,462 7,808 601 2,857 2,077 90
28 8,238 7,725 601 3,472 1,757 59
29 2,119 1,767 75 2,188 66 23
----------------------------------------------------------------
25,394 24,604 2,012 10,812 4,951 226
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1623 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note: (26.01.2016 being a holiday on account of Republic Day)