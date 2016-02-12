Feb 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 01 to Feb 05, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
01 1,541 243 420 53 54 70
02 1,989 808 685 153 553 583
03 1,951 1,294 901 129 262 199
04 1,951 769 610 146 370 298
05 2,155 780 691 249 169 228
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,587 3,894 3,307 730 1,408 1,378
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
01 3,741 3,474 272 1,112 244 19
02 9,981 8,484 986 5,285 1,447 79
03 8,496 6,617 639 4,500 670 100
04 8,597 5,403 448 5,284 1,039 100
05 7,461 5,451 254 3,404 942 105
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,276 29,429 2,599 19,585 4,342 403
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
01 1,127 381 209 53 54 75
02 1,905 1,161 468 151 542 579
03 2,038 1,577 543 130 253 197
04 1,792 1,301 633 143 348 291
05 2,366 990 518 246 162 220
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,228 5,410 2,371 723 1,359 1,362
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
01 4,091 4,327 227 1,116 254 11
02 9,124 9,956 854 5,301 1,652 79
03 8,147 7,871 609 4,513 601 94
04 8,099 6,703 795 5,319 946 100
05 6,992 7,083 375 3,383 939 75
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,453 35,940 2,860 19,632 4,392 359
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4365 rupees source RBI reference rate
.