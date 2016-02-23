Feb 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 08 to Feb 12, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
08 1,663 701 434 184 180 141
09 1,657 793 638 450 332 291
10 1,961 1,513 706 179 303 235
11 1,980 2,019 1,126 91 238 287
12 2,258 1,435 768 163 146 149
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,519 6,461 3,672 1,067 1,199 1,103
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
08 6,242 4,301 233 4,400 966 247
09 7,972 4,224 277 3,514 1,050 427
10 7,459 3,928 364 3,277 921 985
11 8,549 5,361 1,389 3,142 989 1,796
12 8,787 5,216 531 4,378 1,183 85
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,009 23,030 2,794 18,711 5,109 3,540
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
08 1,540 824 523 181 151 166
09 1,568 1,070 462 453 313 292
10 1,897 1,128 1,321 186 288 239
11 1,669 2,147 772 87 207 287
12 2,351 1,787 593 179 130 147
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,025 6,956 3,671 1,086 1,089 1,131
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
08 5,850 5,243 220 4,410 916 255
09 7,718 5,497 715 3,517 982 424
10 7,189 5,881 367 3,282 893 986
11 8,055 7,554 1,428 3,163 945 1,809
12 8,225 6,513 619 4,380 1,082 103
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,037 30,688 3,349 18,752 4,818 3,577
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5517 rupees source RBI reference rate
.