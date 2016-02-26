RBI outlines broad plans on $150 billion bank bad loan resolution
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outlined on Monday the broad contours of a plan to resolve the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks.
Feb 26 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 15 to Feb 18 , 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 15 959 525 457 180 143 37 16 2,278 1,206 1,331 206 172 168 17 2,518 756 721 181 232 257 18 2,887 628 979 138 131 137 ----------------------------------------------------------------
8,642 3,115 3,488 705 678 599 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 15 5,307 2,310 414 2,407 531 31 16 9,961 6,156 874 3,800 890 82 17 9,438 6,191 994 3,497 1,442 36 18 9,197 7,792 1,036 4,936 805 1,210 ----------------------------------------------------------------
33,903 22,449 3,318 14,640 3,668 1,359 ----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 15 875 705 341 183 129 37 16 2,555 1,923 520 206 159 169 17 2,234 1,478 489 184 226 258 18 2,810 1,669 406 141 122 137 ----------------------------------------------------------------
8,474 5,775 1,756 714 636 601 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 15 5,261 1,980 469 2,411 515 31 16 9,661 7,602 929 3,806 881 73 17 8,813 7,900 1,417 3,539 1,481 35 18 8,472 9,243 1,254 4,939 704 1,207 ----------------------------------------------------------------
32,207 26,725 4,069 14,695 3,581 1,346 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 68.7775 rupees source RBI reference rate .
