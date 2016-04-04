Apr 4 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Mar 21 to Mar 23, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
21 2,712 849 694 186 171 92
22 3,005 1,530 1,308 158 155 265
23 3,021 1,688 1,051 169 177 199
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,738 4,067 3,053 513 503 556
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
21 7,383 7,174 710 2,469 2,288 28
22 9,093 7,739 1,496 4,308 2,658 202
23 8,204 7,422 1,255 2,609 3,298 755
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,680 22,335 3,461 9,386 8,244 985
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
21 2,310 1,238 647 193 130 108
22 2,964 1,950 1,198 159 155 265
23 2,999 1,659 1,532 173 181 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,273 4,847 3,377 525 466 573
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
21 7,602 7,506 704 2,491 2,302 30
22 8,595 9,156 1,579 4,305 2,662 202
23 7,579 8,651 1,450 2,601 3,142 750
----------------------------------------------------------------
23,776 25,313 3,733 9,397 8,106 982
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3329 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE : 24.03.2016 and 25.03.2016 being holidays on account of
Holi (2nd day)/Dhuleti and Good Friday respectively