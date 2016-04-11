Apr 11 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Mar 28 to Apr 01*, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
28 3,548 623 1,526 177 236 98
29 5,159 1,536 1,941 195 720 595
30 5,280 2,172 1,565 252 440 444
31 5,316 2,262 2,305 162 309 385
01* 175 23 7 58 35 11
----------------------------------------------------------------
19,478 6,616 7,344 844 1,740 1,533
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
28 8,839 9,075 493 2,332 1,881 60
29 9,696 10,837 588 7,065 4,258 285
30 9,322 11,893 1,528 4,091 3,200 191
31 11,390 9,291 1,329 4,385 3,627 203
01* 125 175 0 621 440 13
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,372 41,271 3,938 18,494 13,406 752
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
28 2,576 1,678 1,158 193 177 152
29 4,047 2,513 1,615 204 644 669
30 3,679 2,798 2,313 269 462 424
31 3,213 2,809 2,783 169 309 413
01* 122 11 31 58 35 11
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,637 9,809 7,900 893 1,627 1,669
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
28 8,533 9,907 591 2,326 1,886 60
29 9,733 12,590 766 7,054 4,238 280
30 9,525 14,247 1,391 4,264 3,140 189
31 11,242 12,273 1,831 4,259 3,479 202
01* 87 254 50 621 428 13
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,120 49,271 4,629 18,524 13,171 744
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3925 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
(*Volumes are low on account of Annual Financial Closing of
Commercial and Co-operative Banks)