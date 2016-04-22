Apr 22 (Reuters)-The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Apr 11 to Apr 13, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
11 3,012 665 963 289 302 256
12 3,043 2,039 902 229 216 238
13 2,218 1,039 1,149 204 211 231
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,273 3,743 3,014 722 729 725
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
11 9,690 10,216 812 4,299 2,858 72
12 8,442 9,648 586 3,690 1,770 112
13 7,538 7,538 588 3,268 1,839 277
----------------------------------------------------------------
25,670 27,402 1,986 11,257 6,467 461
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
11 3,043 1,774 532 299 275 257
12 3,222 1,964 1,414 234 197 287
13 3,047 1,639 410 212 204 236
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,312 5,377 2,356 745 676 780
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
11 9,445 13,478 919 4,210 2,787 72
12 7,880 11,921 736 3,732 1,740 112
13 6,976 12,547 666 3,250 1,804 277
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,301 37,946 2,321 11,192 6,331 461
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4925 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE:(14.04.2016 and 15.04.2016 being holidays on account of
Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Birthday/Tamil New Year's Day/
Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Bengali New Year's Day and Shree Ram
Navami/Himachal Day respectively.)