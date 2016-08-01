Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 18 to Jul 22, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
18 2,141 649 774 229 163 149
19 1,932 562 591 131 336 312
20 2,362 653 504 164 200 206
21 2,004 496 415 83 260 293
22 2,161 536 346 159 198 185
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,600 2,896 2,630 766 1,157 1,145
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
18 7,344 8,166 302 3,313 3,213 91
19 6,288 6,800 300 3,569 1,430 100
20 6,406 5,274 284 2,904 826 41
21 6,054 6,737 665 3,963 596 47
22 5,924 5,991 195 2,807 993 37
----------------------------------------------------------------
32,016 32,968 1,746 16,556 7,058 316
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
18 2,247 979 351 237 161 139
19 2,015 901 500 134 424 313
20 2,282 1,062 328 171 232 206
21 1,963 809 291 88 258 286
22 2,159 879 402 198 163 184
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,666 4,630 1,872 828 1,238 1,128
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
18 7,137 10,463 333 3,302 3,281 91
19 6,155 7,753 288 3,476 1,367 100
20 6,245 6,022 256 2,857 840 41
21 5,905 7,556 565 3,926 627 47
22 5,774 6,244 202 2,762 968 37
----------------------------------------------------------------
31,216 38,038 1,644 16,323 7,083 316
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0340 rupees source RBI reference rate
