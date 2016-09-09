Sep 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 29 to Sep 2, 2016 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug/Sep 29 3,105 1,820 944 327 354 435 30 2,541 1,061 856 156 356 243 31 3,167 2,108 1,086 150 444 401 01 2,990 1,770 574 87 151 179 02 2,122 1,631 450 252 144 268 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,925 8,390 3,910 972 1,449 1,526 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug/Sep 29 7,104 10,390 602 3,628 2,383 140 30 7,322 8,879 153 2,962 2,070 98 31 9,714 12,000 1,322 3,121 2,826 64 01 8,762 11,839 1,577 2,598 762 56 02 7,966 9,894 1,204 2,793 950 51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,868 53,002 4,858 15,102 8,991 409 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug/Sep 29 3,693 1,318 1,056 333 478 541 30 2,531 1,327 883 155 378 244 31 2,872 1,793 1,572 156 416 414 01 2,016 1,127 744 110 299 131 02 1,921 1,113 412 260 231 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,033 6,678 4,667 1,014 1,802 1,560 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug/Sep 29 6,962 11,298 589 3,427 2,539 141 30 6,961 10,722 224 2,977 1,934 102 31 10,074 13,716 1,543 3,048 2,952 64 01 9,105 16,408 1,888 2,516 710 56 02 9,196 13,455 1,187 2,762 962 51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42,298 65,599 5,431 14,730 9,097 414 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4483 rupees source RBI reference rate .