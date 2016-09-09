Sep 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Aug 29 to Sep 2, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
29 3,105 1,820 944 327 354 435
30 2,541 1,061 856 156 356 243
31 3,167 2,108 1,086 150 444 401
01 2,990 1,770 574 87 151 179
02 2,122 1,631 450 252 144 268
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,925 8,390 3,910 972 1,449 1,526
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
29 7,104 10,390 602 3,628 2,383 140
30 7,322 8,879 153 2,962 2,070 98
31 9,714 12,000 1,322 3,121 2,826 64
01 8,762 11,839 1,577 2,598 762 56
02 7,966 9,894 1,204 2,793 950 51
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,868 53,002 4,858 15,102 8,991 409
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
29 3,693 1,318 1,056 333 478 541
30 2,531 1,327 883 155 378 244
31 2,872 1,793 1,572 156 416 414
01 2,016 1,127 744 110 299 131
02 1,921 1,113 412 260 231 230
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,033 6,678 4,667 1,014 1,802 1,560
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
29 6,962 11,298 589 3,427 2,539 141
30 6,961 10,722 224 2,977 1,934 102
31 10,074 13,716 1,543 3,048 2,952 64
01 9,105 16,408 1,888 2,516 710 56
02 9,196 13,455 1,187 2,762 962 51
----------------------------------------------------------------
42,298 65,599 5,431 14,730 9,097 414
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4483 rupees source RBI reference rate
.